10,500 Students To Get Admission In 80 Jharkhand Govt-Run Schools Of Excellence

Around 10,590 applicants out of over 41,000 were declared successful for admission to 12,000 seats in 80 Jharkhand government-run Schools of Excellence so far, the government has said. On May 2, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated 80 government Schools of Excellence, as part of an academic reform to provide quality English-medium education on a par with private schools.

“In all, 10,590 students were declared successful against 11,936 available seats for admissions to Schools of Excellence (SoEs). Of them, 7,499 have got admissions to classes one, six and nine," a statement from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat said on Monday.

More than 41,000 applications had been received for admissions to about 12,000 seats in 80 Jharkhand government-run Schools of Excellence, which was 345 per cent higher than the total seats.

These 80 institutes are part of the government’s aim to provide quality education to 15 lakh children studying in government schools including plans to set up 325 block-level schools and 4,091 gram panchayat-level model schools in the second phase.

In April, at least 10 students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Khunti district, a part of a government project to reduce gender disparities in rural areas and among disadvantaged communities, had qualified in the JEE (Mains).

Online training of principals of the 80 schools has been given by the National Center for School Leadership in two phases.