11 Students from Maharashtra's Beed District Council to Visit NASA

Educational tours are organised every year in schools and colleges. Under one such programme, some students of the district council school have been selected to visit NASA. As many as 11 students of a district council school in Beed, Maharashtra from Class 5 to 8 will be visiting the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the USA. All these students will be in flight for the first time and all of them have got their passports ready for this trip.

After Ratnagiri District Council, Beed District Council is only the second district council in Maharashtra and the first in the Marathwada region to organise such activities. The Beed District Council had organised programmes for students to visit NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A few days back, students had come to Bangalore to visit ISRO.

How were students selected?

The selection of students for this programme was done on the basis of a competitive examination organised by the Beed District Council for the students from Classes 5 to 8. First, the examination was organised at the central level and later taluka and district-level examinations were conducted.

Students selected in taluka-level examinations then had to appear in district-level examinations. One student from each taluka was selected to visit the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for this examination. The Additional Chief Executive Officer Vasudev Solanke said that soon these selected students will leave for the USA to visit NASA.

District Planning Committee allocates Rs 1 crore

The District Planning Committee has allocated Rs 1 crore for this trip. These students will be in the USA for 10 days starting from December 8 this year. The initiative for this program was taken by Ajit Pawar, the Chief Executive Officer of the District Council, and its Additional Chief Executive Officer Vasudev Solanke.

Students visiting NASA include Vaibhav Pisal, Jayvardhane Jhanje, Shivprasad Kokate, Anshuman Dube, Prateek Gahwane, Ajay Shelke, Vishal Gayake, Bhavika Fad, Prithviraj Pawar, Yuvaraj Sanap and Parth Munde. All these students are from Class 5 to 8 and they will also be accompanied by some officials.