11-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In School Washroom In Navi Mumbai

A shocking chain of events occurred on Saturday when an 11-year-old girl from class 6 was found unconscious in the washroom of her school. She was pronounced dead upon arriving at Vashi General Hospital at around 11 AM. This incident took place at St Mary’s Multipurpose High School and Junior College in Vashi. The deceased girl, identified as Mugdha Mahendra Kadam, resided in sector 17 of Koparkhairane. It was revealed that she suffered from juvenile diabetes and required regular checkups every three months.

The incident occurred during the school’s recess at approximately 10 AM when Mugdha went to the washroom on the third floor and didn’t return for a long time. Students pointed this out to the teacher who sent someone in search of her. Later, she was found unresponsive inside a toilet stall. Her parents were immediately notified by the school authorities who then immediately took her to the General Hospital in Vashi. Tragically, all attempts to rescue her failed when she was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Advertisement

According to the Hindustan Times, Mugdha’s father was in Delhi at the time of the occurrence, while her mother, a housewife, was understandably distressed According to senior police inspector Shashikant Chandekar of the Vashi police station, no one has come forward to the police with a complaint, and based on early investigations, it appears that “no foul play involved."