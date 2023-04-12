12 More Universities to Now Conduct Admissions via CUET PG 2023, Check Full List

As many as 12 more recognised universities have joined the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. While some universities have removed programmes, others have modified the courses. The online registration for the CUET PG 2023 exam is currently underway at cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can apply for the entrance test till Wednesday, April 19 up to 11:50 pm.

According to the schedule, the CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in state, central, deemed, and private universities across India.

“Please ignore point no-2 of Public Notice issued on 30.03.2023. A typographical error has occurred in the Information Bulletin at Serial Number- 83 to 86 in the Common Courses Bunching list. The question paper code along with the name of the course as visible in the online application form is attached for clarity of applicants," the NTA notice read.

Advertisement

CUET PG 2023: List of participating universities

As per the official notice, 12 additional universities that have joined the list of participating colleges for CUET PG 2023 are:

-Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir).

-School of Management Services, Varanasi.

-SGT University, Gurugram.

-Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi.

-Islamia College of Science and Commerce.

-Madhav University, Pindwara (Sirohi) Rajasthan.

-Uttaranchal University, Dehradun.

-Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth.

-Bahra University, Shimla Hills.

-Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic-Studies, Sanchi.

-Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag.

-ICFAI University Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Also read| NEET UG 2023 Registration Reopens Today, How to Apply

The universities that have removed several courses include, Gujarat Vidyapith, Visva Bharati University, SRM University, as well as the Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies which is affiliated with Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar. On the other hand, the Central University of Tamil Nadu and the University of Delhi has changed their course eligibility. Last month, NTA informed that 15 universities joined the list of participating colleges in CUET PG 2023.

Read all the Latest Education News here