1456 Seats Remained Vacant After NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MoS Health

The question of vacant seats in NEET PG 2021 was raised by Manickam Tagore B., a Member of Parliament representing Virudhunagar in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament today.

Tagore questioned the government whether there were more than 1400 vacant seats from NEET PG 2021. He also asked if the seats had remained vacant even after exhausting all the permissible rounds of counseling. Bharati Pravin Pawar, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare also confirmed that a total of 1456 seats remained vacant after NEET PG 2021 counselling.

“According to the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the MCC of DGHS was directed to conduct 4 rounds online counseling. MCC conducted 05 rounds of counselling for PG seats for the academic year 2021 including a Special Round of counselling. 1456 seats remained vacant. The vacant seats in respect of Deemed Universities were reverted back to respective universities," Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a statement.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducts medical counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota/ 100 per cent Deemed/ 100 per cent Central Universities and 100 per cent PG DNB seats of Post Graduate courses (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB).