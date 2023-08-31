Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
1,499 New Colleges to Be Set Up in Maharashtra This Year: Fadnavis

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde, he said. The meeting took place at the state government's Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 12:56 IST

Maharashtra, India

Devendra Fadnavis said the plan is for the period 2024-29 (File Photo)
Devendra Fadnavis said the plan is for the period 2024-29 (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government will set up 1,499 new colleges across the state this year, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. In a social media post, Fadnavis said, The Maharashtra government will set up 1,499 new colleges this year in the state as part of a five-year plan approved in a meeting held here. The deputy CM said the plan is for the period 2024-29.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he said. The meeting took place at the state government’s Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai. The meeting also expressed satisfaction over the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), he said.

    first published: August 31, 2023, 12:46 IST
    last updated: August 31, 2023, 12:56 IST
