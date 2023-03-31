15 More Universities to Conduct Admissions via CUET PG 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice regarding Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 examination. The official notice mentions details of amendments made in the CUET PG information bulletin along with the addition of information regarding the entrance exam. “Typographical error has occurred in the Information Bulletin at Page No-12 and 68 it is mentioned that Hindu Studies (ACQP08) will be done in English and Hindi. However, it is in Sanskrit and English," reads the official notice.

Along with the typographical errors, NTA has also informed about the addition of new courses and universities, removal of programmes, and other changes in the CUET PG 2023. Candidates can check the important notice at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam till April 19 up to 11:50 pm. The CUET PG 2023 exam is being held for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses in central, state, deemed, and private universities across India.

NTA announced that 15 more universities have joined the list of participating institutes in CUET PG 2023. The list of universities follows:

-English and Foreign Languages University.

-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University,Katra.

-Parul University, Vadodara.

-Netaji Subhas University of Technology, Dwarka.

-Shri Vishwakarma Skill University.

-SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat.

-Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies affiliated with Veer Madho —Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun.

-University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya.

-Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.

-Sharda University.

-Indian Culinary Institute in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak.

-Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

-Quantum University.

-Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad.

-TERI School of Advanced Studies, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the University of Jammu, Pondicherry University, Hyderabad University, SRM University, Andhra Pradesh, Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Tripura University, and Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Sagar have added a few courses to their list of CUET PG programmes.

There are some universities that have removed courses while others have modified a few. Universities which have removed programmes are- Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya Sagar, and Sangam University, Rajasthan. Whereas universities that have amended a few courses include Sikkim University, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi and the University of Hyderabad.

