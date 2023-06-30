155 Questions Dropped from CUET UG Answer Key 2023, Will it Affect Total Score?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 29 released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. As of now, the exam conducting body has dropped a total of 155 questions from the provisional answer key from all shifts of the exam.

How will dropped questions affect the score? According to the agency, if none of the alternatives is accurate, a question is incorrect, or a question is dropped, all candidates who attempted it will be granted five (+5) marks. Further, if more than one option is found to be valid, students will be granted five marks (+5) only if they have marked any of the correct alternatives. If all of the alternatives are judged to be right, all students who attempted the question will receive five marks (+5).

Students who wrote the exam can access the answer key on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections, if necessary, against the CUET UG provisional answer key till July 1 up to 11:30 pm. It is important to note that candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question for every challenge raised. No objections will be considered valid until the processing fee has been submitted, as directed. Students must enter their application number, password, or date of birth (DoB) to access the candidate portal and raise objections.

CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.