Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » 155 Questions Dropped from CUET UG Answer Key 2023, Will it Affect Total Score?

155 Questions Dropped from CUET UG Answer Key 2023, Will it Affect Total Score?

Students who wrote the exam can access the answer key on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections, if necessary, against the CUET UG provisional answer key till July 1

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 14:23 IST

New Delhi, India

NTA has dropped a total of 155 questions from the provisional answer key from all shifts of CUET UG 2023 (Representative image)
NTA has dropped a total of 155 questions from the provisional answer key from all shifts of CUET UG 2023 (Representative image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 29 released the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023. As of now, the exam conducting body has dropped a total of 155 questions from the provisional answer key from all shifts of the exam.

How will dropped questions affect the score? According to the agency, if none of the alternatives is accurate, a question is incorrect, or a question is dropped, all candidates who attempted it will be granted five (+5) marks. Further, if more than one option is found to be valid, students will be granted five marks (+5) only if they have marked any of the correct alternatives. If all of the alternatives are judged to be right, all students who attempted the question will receive five marks (+5).

Students who wrote the exam can access the answer key on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also raise objections, if necessary, against the CUET UG provisional answer key till July 1 up to 11:30 pm. It is important to note that candidates will have to pay Rs 200 per question for every challenge raised. No objections will be considered valid until the processing fee has been submitted, as directed. Students must enter their application number, password, or date of birth (DoB) to access the candidate portal and raise objections.

Advertisement

CUET UG Provisional Answer Key 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Step 4: Candidates must match their answers to the provisional answer key provided.

    After analysing the challenges raised, the final answer key will be prepared. If any objection is found to be correct then the provisional answer key will be revised. Following that the CUET UG 2023 result will be prepared and released on the basis of the final answer key. The Common University Entrance Test for undergraduates was conducted from May 21 to June 23. This year, close to 27 lakh candidates appeared in the entrance exam.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 14:23 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 14:23 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App