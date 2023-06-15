16 Atal Schools To Become Functional From July

Sixteen of the 18 Atal Residential Schools that are meant for children of registered labourers, will start functioning from July. The schools are part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream project to provide quality education to such children. Two schools in Moradabad and Bareilly are still under construction and will be completed before the 2024 session. The government had received over 17,000 applications but only 8,169 were found eligible for admission. Entrance tests based on Navodaya Schools Optical Mark Recognition sheets were held in the respective districts over the past few months. The admissions are likely to be over by June 23.

In the first week of July, counselling of students will begin and admissions will be completed by July second week. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary D. S. Mishra said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the schools and therefore, all work must be over by June 30. “Furnishing work and some small issues are pending in few schools which will be completed by the end of this month. Schools should be in a position to start functioning by July first week," he said. The chief secretary directed commissioners to review the schools before the sessions start, ensuring that class rooms are properly equipped and there is facility for water, electricity, drainage and roads to access the schools. Mishra said children enrolled in the Bareilly school will be sent to Lucknow while those enrolled at Moradabad school will be sent to Meerut till the work of the school is completed in their districts.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

