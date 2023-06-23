THE Asia Rankings 2023: IISc Bangalore Best Among Indian Universities, 18 Varsities in Top 200

The Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2023 has been announced which saw as many as 18 Indian universities securing a place in the top 200 in the ranking list. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has secured the 48th position this year. This was also IISc Bangalore’s lowest rank since 2015 when it first entered the ranking, reads the official website. Last year, the institute secured 42nd place and hence this is a decline of six spots from 2022.

Apart from IISc Bangalore, JSS Academy Of Higher Education and Research has secured rank 68 and Shoolini University Of Biotechnology and MGT Sciences secured rank 77.

For the fourth time in a row, China’s Tsinghua University has topped the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings. Another higher education institute from China, Peking University secured the second position in the ranking for the fourth time. The third position in the Asian University Ranking is achieved by the National University of Singapore. This university is also maintaining its position for the last four years.

Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2023: Top 10 Indian Universities

Here is the list of the top 10 Indian Universities which made it to the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings:

Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore — Rank 48

JSS Academy Of Higher Education and Research — Rank 68

Shoolini University Of Biotechnology and MGT Sciences — Rank 77

Mahatma Gandhi University — Rank 95

International Institute Of Information Technology — Rank 106

Alagappa University — Rank 111

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences — Rank 113

Jamia Millia Islamia — Rank 128

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar — Rank 131

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology — Rank 137

The JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research debuted in 2022 with a rating of 65, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar at 68 and the IIT Indore at 87. Several Indian universities, including Banaras Hindu University (ranked 153rd in 2022), Jawaharlal Nehru University (ranked 167th in 2022), IIT Indore (ranked 87th in 2022), IIT Gandhinagar (ranked 120th last year), and Delhi Technological University (ranked 149th last year), were unable to make it to the top 200 list this year. However, these universities did well in the recent NIRF Ranking.

Three Asian nations—Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and China—have scores that are currently higher than the global average, according to the Times Higher Education. Other countries, like Pakistan, continue to fall short of the global average despite recent improvements. Japan is the only nation to have seen a decline.

Top 10 positions in the Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2023:

Rank 1 — Tsinghua University, China

Rank 2 — Peking University, China

Rank 3 — National University of Singapore Singapore

Rank 4 — University of Hong Kong Hong Kong

Rank 5 — Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Singapore

Rank 6 — Chinese University of Hong Kong

Rank 7 — The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Rank 8 — The University of Tokyo, Japan

Rank 9 — Fudan University, China