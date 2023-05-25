22 Bihar Candidates, Including 3 From Bhagalpur, Qualify UPSC Exam

On Tuesday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2022. Ishita Kishore has claimed the top spot and emerged as the UPSC topper for the year 2022. Following closely behind, Garima Lohia secured the second position, while Uma Harathi and Smriti Mishra achieved the third and fourth positions respectively.

Rahul Srivastava, hailing from Patna, Bihar, has achieved the 10th position, and Avinash Kumar from Araria has secured the 17th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022. While Sandeep Kumar from Madhubani has attained the 24th position in the UPSC exam, and Shubham Kumar has brought pride to the district with his 41st rank. Aditya Pandey secured the 47th rank, Prince Kumar from Shivhar attained the 89th position, and Nirmal Kumar, who resides in Monpur in Saharsa, achieved the 82nd rank in the UPSC examination.

Three candidates from Bhagalpur have achieved success in the UPSC examination. Tushar Kumar, hailing from Udhadih in Sultanganj, secured an impressive 44th rank. Shivam Kumar, a resident of Jairampur Bihpur, achieved success in his first attempt by securing the 216th rank. His father, Arvind Kunwar, serves in the Jharkhand Police, and Shivam himself is an alumnus of IIT. Another noteworthy achiever is Yash Visen from Vikramshila Colony, Ramsar, who attained the 647th rank in his second attempt at the UPSC examination.

As per a report, Bihar has seen 22 candidates clear the UPSC examination 2022. Of the 933 candidates recommended by the Commission for appointment to different services, 613 were men and 320 were women. Notably, women candidates have secured all four top positions.

Every year, the examination is held in three stages - preliminary, mains and interview (personality test) to select officers for prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other posts.