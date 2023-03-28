The Class 10 Punjab Board Examination started on March 24 and will continue until April 20. Meanwhile, 26 students from Sri Guru Hargobind Public School in Kaunke Kalan village of Jagraon, Ludhiana, couldn’t write their first paper on Friday. As reported in News 18 Hindi, these students were allotted fake roll numbers handwritten on slips. Their parents have filed a complaint against the school authorities for this negligence.

As stated in the report, students reached the centre for the Punjabi paper at SBBS Khalsa High School, Jagraon with their parents. They were told that this school was their examination centre. However, they were informed by the exam supervisor that the roll numbers allotted to them were not valid, thereby also disallowing them from taking the exam. Parents filed a complaint against the school authorities for this carelessness in SSP Office, Ludhiana (Rural). In the complaint, parents stated that the school had not registered these students on the board. Due to this, the examination centre didn’t receive the list of the students who were going to sit for the exam.

One of the parents, Kartar Singh, whose son Gurmeet missed the exam, shared more details about this in a byte given to The Indian Express. Kartar said that children were given handwritten roll numbers by the school. According to them, they were told that Board authorities will give them printed admit cards at the centre. But they were shocked when authorities at the exam centre said that they never received a list of these students.

It implies that the school never got them registered with the Board. Kartar said that this is unpardonable negligence on behalf of the school due to which children might have to repeat a whole year. He said that the future of students is at stake and requested the government to help. Kartar requested the government to let children sit in pending exams as they are not at fault. He also demanded the strictest action against the school.

