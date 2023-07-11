3-fold Rise in Delhi Govt School Students Clearing Competitive Exams in Last 2 Years: Kejriwal

The number of Delhi government school students clearing competitive exams has increased three folds in the last two years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

Addressing students who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at the Thyagaraj Stadium, he said the country cannot develop until every child gets equal and quality education.

“This stadium today is filled with success as 1,391 students qualified for NEET, 730 students cleared the JEE-Main and 106 students cleared the JEE-Advanced this year. Two years ago, 64 students had cleared JEE-Advanced, 384 students cleared the JEE-Main and 496 students had qualified for NEET," Kejriwal said.

Education is necessary for the growth of the country, he said and added that government schools in Delhi “used to be in poor condition earlier, and now, even parents of students acknowledge the transformation we brought in the same government schools".

These children are the future of the country and they will bring laurels to Delhi and the country with their talent, Kejriwal said.

“I wish to give the level of education to all children of the country, which this country has given to me," the chief minister, who is an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, said.

“We understand the importance of education, and Delhi government schools have transformed completely which were in very bad condition in 2013-14. When I completed IIT, 90 per cent students used to go abroad, I could have gone too, but didn’t," Kejriwal said.

He said he felt if “all the good students" go abroad then who would serve the country.

The chief minister told the students that it is always important to put the nation ahead of themselves when they decide their future.

“India is our motherland, but often people get so busy with their lives and with earning money that they end up not realising this important aspect. Every educated individual has the power to do something good for society," Kejriwal said.

Education Minister Atishi said when a student from a government school secures admission to institutions such as IITs and AIIMS, it not only propels their own progress but also instils hope among millions of underprivileged children.

“This time, girls from Delhi government schools have outperformed boys. It fills me with joy that our girls studying in government schools are receiving excellent education and qualifying in prestigious exams like JEE and NEET," she said.

Atishi said she vividly recalls the time when, in 2016-17, students from Delhi government schools successfully cleared IIT and NEET, and there was an interaction with them". “Back then, all the children, along with their parents and teachers, assembled in a small venue," she said.

“However, today, owing to the educational revolution in Delhi schools and the visionary approach of Arvind Kejriwal, the number of children qualifying for NEET and JEE has tripled. This accomplishment will serve as an inspiration to millions of children hailing from impoverished families," she said.

In 2021, 384 students from Delhi government schools cleared the JEE-Main. The number rose to 496 in 2022, indicating a continuous improvement in the quality of education provided, said a government statement.

The trend continued in 2023, with an impressive number of 730 students clearing the JEE-Main, reflecting the consistent efforts put forth by both students and the education system, it said.