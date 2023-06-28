3 Intermediate Students Go Missing In Andhra Pradesh

Three intermediate students have gone missing after leaving for their college here on June 24, police said on Tuesday.

The missing boys have been identified as Pillala Dilip (16), U Danteswari (16) and Gundreddi Umesh Pawan (16).

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Trivikram Varma told PTI that the three boys are studying in second-year intermediate course at Sri Chaitanya College in Gajuwaka locality.

On Saturday morning the students left their homes for college in the port city but went missing at 3 pm on the same day from K Kotapadu, he said.

“Instead of going to college they went to one of the missing boy’s (Dilip) mother’s home at K Kotapadu in Anakapalli district and had lunch there," a police official told PTI on Tuesday.