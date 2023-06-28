Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
3 Intermediate Students Go Missing In Andhra Pradesh

On Saturday morning the students left their homes for college in the port city Visakhapatnam but went missing at 3 pm on the same day from K Kotapadu

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 13:25 IST

Visakhapatnam, India

The missing boys have been identified as Pillala Dilip (16), U Danteswari (16) and Gundreddi Umesh Pawan (16) (Representative Image)

Three intermediate students have gone missing after leaving for their college here on June 24, police said on Tuesday.

The missing boys have been identified as Pillala Dilip (16), U Danteswari (16) and Gundreddi Umesh Pawan (16).

Visakhapatnam police commissioner Trivikram Varma told PTI that the three boys are studying in second-year intermediate course at Sri Chaitanya College in Gajuwaka locality.

On Saturday morning the students left their homes for college in the port city but went missing at 3 pm on the same day from K Kotapadu, he said.

“Instead of going to college they went to one of the missing boy’s (Dilip) mother’s home at K Kotapadu in Anakapalli district and had lunch there," a police official told PTI on Tuesday.

    • After having lunch, the trio left from there but did not return home after that. None of the three have mobile phones with them.

    Special police teams have been formed to trace them.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

