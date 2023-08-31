33-year-old Tribal Man, Who Worked As Daily Wage Labourer For 13 Years, Clears NEET

In a remarkable story of determination and resilience, Krushna Chandra Ataka, hailing from a tribal background, defied age and financial constraints to successfully clear the NEET exam at the age of 33. Notably, he not only achieved this milestone but also secured admission to Shaheed Rando Manjhi Medical College in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi.

Krushna Chandra, previously an agricultural labourer, is now poised to start on a new journey as he prepares to begin his classes at the medical college in the upcoming week. His story, as reported by The Hindu, highlights his indomitable spirit and determination to overcome challenges.

Belonging to the Kondh tribe and residing in the village of Thuapadi in Rayagada district, Odisha, Krushna Chandra’s journey to success was marked by unwavering perseverance. Despite spending 13 years as a daily wage labourer in the fields and an additional two years as a migrant labourer at a brick kiln, he set his sights on the NEET exam.

Krushna Chandra’s decision to pursue higher education was motivated by a personal aspiration and the pursuit of a better life for his family. Amidst the responsibilities of being a father of two and the financial constraints that came with it, he embarked on the path of education once again.

Initially enrolling in a B.Sc. Chemistry program, Krushna Chandra’s determination led him to make significant sacrifices. His brothers were gainfully employed, and as the eldest, he shouldered the responsibility of supporting the family’s income. Despite the odds, his thirst for education prevailed.

With a meagre daily wage of Rs 100 from agricultural labour, Krushna Chandra ventured to Perumbur, Kerala, in 2012, seeking work at a brick kiln. After facing initial financial hardships, he transitioned to employment at a match factory in Kottayam.