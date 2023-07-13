40 Students From Govt Schools In Punjab To Witness Chandrayaan 3's Launch At Sriharikota

In a tweet posted this morning, Punjab’s Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, announced an initiative that is taking students from Government Schools of Eminence (SOE) to Sriharikota to witness Chandrayaan 3’s launch on July 14th. According to the tweet, 40 students from Punjab’s Schools of Eminence (SOE) are travelling to Sriharikota for three days to attend the Chandrayaan3 launch. Additionally, he said that students will have the opportunity to tour the whole ISRO facility in Sriharikota and learn about the country’s advancements in space technology.

Students will get the chance to witness and experience a landmark event in India’s space exploration journey by attending the launch. After Chandrayaan 1’s successful mission and Chandrayaan 2’s shortcomings, Chandrayaan 3 reflects India’s continued efforts in lunar exploration. Furthermore, by visiting the ISRO facility in Sriharikota, the trip will provide students with firsthand exposure to the many facets of India’s scientific and technical breakthroughs in the realm of space exploration.

Students are likely to get the chance to speak with the engineers and scientists who are involved in various ISRO initiatives, which may motivate them to explore careers in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics