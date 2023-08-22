5 Engineers Who Left High-paying Jobs To Become IAS And IPS Officers

IAS is considered one of the most distinguished professions in India. Many people quit their lucrative jobs to pursue becoming IAS officers to serve the country. Such people set an example of what sheer determination can do. Here are five engineers who quit their lucrative jobs and decided to become IAS and IPS officers.

Robin Bansal

Hailing from Punjab’s Sangrur, Robin Bansal completed his B Tech from IIT Delhi. He secured a job offer with a Rs 36 LPA salary from a private company. However, Robin rejected the lucrative offer to prepare for the UPSC exam. He faced consecutive failures from 2019-2021. In 2022, Robin cracked the UPSC exam on his fourth attempt and secured 135th rank in the exam.

Avinash Kumar

Advertisement

Hailing from a small village in Bihar near the Nepal border, Avinash Kumar secured the All India 17th rank in UPSC 2022. Avinash is a son of a farmer and was brought up in a rural area. He holds a degree from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and was offered a coveted job in a power project in West Bengal. He refused the offer and went on to pursue his dream of cracking the UPSC.

Ram Sabbanwad

A 2022 batch IAS officer of UP cadre, Ram Sabbanwar studied engineering in Pune and Public Administration at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. In 2019, he started preparing for UPSC. He decided to give UPSC Civil Service Exam and achieved an All India rank of 202nd on his second attempt.

Rushali Kaler

A resident of Jalandhar, Punjab, Rushali Kaler secured 492nd rank in UPSC 2022. She did her B. Tech from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. She cleared the UPSC exam on her second attempt and secured 492nd rank on her second attempt.