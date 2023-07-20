5 Indian Students Shortlisted In Top 50 Of Global Student Prize 2023

Chegg.org recently announced the list of 50 students for the Global Student Prize 2023. Of the top 50 candidates, five are from India. These students were shortlisted from 3,851 applications across 122 countries. Of those shortlisted, the winner will get 1 lakh US dollars (around Rs 82 lakh) as prize money. This annual award is given to an exceptional student who has made a real impact on society through their learning, the lives of their peers and beyond. Let’s now take a look at the 5 candidates selected from India.

1. Namya Joshi (Age 16): Class 11 student from Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, Punjab.

2. Vinisha Umashankar (Age 16): A student of Vanitha International School in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu.

3. Gladson Vaghela (Age 25): A student of the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society Medical College in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

4. Padmaksh Khandelwal (Age 17): A computer science student at Sir Padampat Singhania School in Kota, Rajasthan.

5. Ravinder Bishnoi (Age 20 ): He is a student of Information Technology from Chandigarh Engineering College, Landran, in Mohali, Punjab.

In a recent media interaction, Heather Hatlo Porter, CEO, and Chief Communications Officer at Chegg.org, said, “Chegg not only recognises your accomplishments, but it also reflects the limitless possibilities that exist when young minds are motivated by a desire for change." “The top 50 Global Student Prize finalists deserve the opportunity to have their stories told and their voices heard," she added. ‘Their visions, intelligence, and inventiveness will illuminate a more optimistic future for all," Porter further said.

According to reports, Namya Joshi has created a virtual library of Minecraft classes which are now available on her YouTube channel and website. Vinisha Umashankar is an artist, TEDx speaker, entrepreneur and environmentalist who enjoys maths and science at school.