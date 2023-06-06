5 International Universities Offering Free Online Courses

While the COVID-19 pandemic kept the entire world on the edge and work possibilities declined globally, prominent colleges across the world stepped forward and provided courses that were also offered online and without charge. There are many expenses associated with studying overseas, along with high structural fees, which add to your strain. If, however, the programme is inexpensive to access online, your load is reduced immediately. The icing on the cake is that it guarantees the students a job as well. The list of those 5 international universities are:

1. Harvard University

Advertisement

One of the best universities, Harvard University, is now providing over 600 online courses for free. So don’t pass up this chance to obtain an unrestricted sampling of a university education while relaxing at home.

2. California Institute of Art

According to the QS World University Ranking, it is one of the top universities for art and design and provides free courses in a variety of extremely innovative fields.

3. Georgia Institute Of Technology

Georgia Tech University is a well-known and prestigious university in the United States that is currently providing free online courses to make sure that the candidates get hands-on experience acquiring new abilities. Among their popular courses are data analytics and innovation leadership.

4. Michigan State University

Another prestigious university that was founded to impart knowledge and the best syllabus among the world’s learners is Michigan State University, which was founded about 150 years ago. MSU has established long-lasting collaborations to address the most critical global issues while giving academics chances that will change their lives. Learn about the most popular courses available online.