Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » 50 New Medical Colleges Approved in India This Year, Adding 8,195 UG Seats: Sources

50 New Medical Colleges Approved in India This Year, Adding 8,195 UG Seats: Sources

With the addition of these 50 colleges (30 government and 20 private), the number of medical colleges in the country now stands at 702, official sources said

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 13:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Of the 38 medical colleges, 24 have appealed to the NMC while six have now approached the health minister (Representative image)
Of the 38 medical colleges, 24 have appealed to the NMC while six have now approached the health minister (Representative image)

Fifty new medical colleges have been approved this year, adding 8,195 more undergraduate seats and taking the total number of such seats in the country past 1,07,658, official sources said on Thursday.

With the addition of these 50 colleges (30 government and 20 private), the number of medical colleges in the country now stands at 702, they said.

The 50 medical colleges have been approved in Telangana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Nagaland, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, the sources said.

The recognition of 38 medical colleges across the country was withdrawn in the last two-and-a-half-months during inspections by the Under-Graduate Medical Education Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) for allegedly not following the prescribed standards, the sources said.

Advertisement

Further, show-cause notices have been issued to 102 medical colleges, they added.

Of the 38 medical colleges, 24 have appealed to the NMC while six have now approached the health minister.

The colleges that have lost recognition are allowed to appeal once with the NMC and then with the health ministry after rectifying the deficiencies and inadequacies.

The sources said the colleges were not found to be complying with the set norms and several lapses related to CCTV cameras, Aadhaar-linked biometric attendance procedures, and faculty rolls were noticed during the inspections carried out by the UG board of the Commission.

According to government data, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased significantly since 2014.

There has been a 69-per cent increase in the number of medical colleges, from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha in February.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Further, there was a 94-per cent increase in the number of MBBS seats, from 51,348 before 2014 to 99,763 as of now, and a 107-per cent increase in the number of post-graduate seats, from 31,185 before 2014 to 64,559 as of now.

    To boost the number of doctors in the country, the government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently, that of MBBS seats, Pawar had said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 09, 2023, 13:55 IST
    last updated: June 09, 2023, 13:55 IST
    Read More