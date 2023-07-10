Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » 500 Teachers of Rajasthan Govt Colleges to Get Trained in Foreign, National Institutions

500 Teachers of Rajasthan Govt Colleges to Get Trained in Foreign, National Institutions

CM Gehlot has approved the proposal for the 'Teacher Interface for Excellence’ programme under which Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:01 IST

Rajasthan, India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo/ IANS)
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo/ IANS)

Five hundred teachers of government-run colleges and polytechnic colleges in Rajasthan will now be able to take training courses in prestigious institutions of the country and abroad, said an official statement issued here on Sunday.

The selected teachers will get to learn about the new technologies and innovations that could be applied while teaching students, the statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the ‘Teacher Interface for Excellence’ (TIE) programme in this regard, it added.

Under the programme, Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities in the financial year 2023-24. The guidelines of the program will be issued soon, the release said.

Advertisement

The TIE programme allows teachers to get training in prestigious foreign institutions with a QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking of 1 to 100 and national institutions with a NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking of 1 to 100, it added.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • “Teachers will be able to get acquainted and trained with excellent educational policies and programmes. This will encourage quality teaching and research in higher education in the state," the statement said.

    This programme will help improve the quality of education and research in the higher educational institutions of Rajasthan and further strengthen their performance in the grading provided by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), it added. The training programmes under TIE will be held for a period of 1 to 6 months, the government said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 10, 2023, 12:59 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App