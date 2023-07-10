500 Teachers of Rajasthan Govt Colleges to Get Trained in Foreign, National Institutions

Five hundred teachers of government-run colleges and polytechnic colleges in Rajasthan will now be able to take training courses in prestigious institutions of the country and abroad, said an official statement issued here on Sunday.

The selected teachers will get to learn about the new technologies and innovations that could be applied while teaching students, the statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal for the ‘Teacher Interface for Excellence’ (TIE) programme in this regard, it added.

Under the programme, Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities in the financial year 2023-24. The guidelines of the program will be issued soon, the release said.

The TIE programme allows teachers to get training in prestigious foreign institutions with a QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking of 1 to 100 and national institutions with a NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking of 1 to 100, it added.