509 Govt Schools in Haryana Renamed After Martyrs on 77th Independence Day

The Haryana state government took the decision to honour the martyrs of our country by changing the names of 509 government schools on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. These schools will bear the names of the martyrs who served as role models for the youths of the nation. Beginning August 15, the names of 509 government schools in Haryana will be legally changed to recognise the state’s valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation, reported The Tribune. This update became effective at midnight on August 14 in all records and on the Haryana Education Department’s official website.

Furthermore, Amar Ujala reported that 21 schools in the Kaithal area alone were renamed after the martyrs. These details were provided by Kaithal DC Jagdish Sharma. He stated that the initiative is commemorating the saga of sacrifices made by these courageous martyrs, and patriots. The task of renaming the remaining schools after freedom fighters is also in progress.

A few of the schools that have had their names changed are – Shaheed Baldev Singh Government Middle School Malikpur, Shaheed Gurdial Singh Government Girls Senior Secondary School Jakhauli Shaheed Mulak Singh Government Middle School Polad, Shaheed Girdhari Lal Government Model Culture School Senior Secondary School Siwan, Shaheed Trilok Singh Government Primary School Ramthali and Shaheed Surendra Singh Government Primary School Kakyor Majra.