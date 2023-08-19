53% Of Students Enrolled In Delhi University This Year Are Girls

The day after Independence Day marked the start of the new academic year at Delhi University, putting the university’s academic schedule back on track after being delayed for the previous three years by the COVID-19 pandemic The prestigious university started its 2023-24 academic session on August 16. Orientation programmes were held in colleges affiliated with DU where students were given a grand welcome. Dayal Singh College, Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College saw the maximum admissions.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of DU, more than half of all college admissions are female in this academic year. Girls made up 53% of the total number of students enrolled thus far, while boys made up 47%. The courses- B.Com (Hons), B.Com, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Economics, and BA (Hons) English- saw the most admittance rates. On August 15, the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) second round was finished. 64,288 students had been admitted in the first and second rounds. The top three schools for admission in the second round were Swami Shraddhanand, Deshbandhu College and Zakir Hussain College. All of Delhi University’s colleges provide a combined 71,000 undergraduate seats.

For newcomers, student organisations at the university have set up support stations all around the campuses. The Indian National Congress’ student branch, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), has also put up kiosks to offer assistance to new students.

The university will also organise its first student union elections this year after 2020. The student union elections are likely to be held in September or October. Apart from helping the new students by setting up help desks, student organisations took out rallies at various places in the North Campus and also started their election campaigns.