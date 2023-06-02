Trends :Maharashtra SSC ResultRBSE 10th ResultCBSE 10th 12th SupplementaryCMAT 2023 ResultGSEB SSC Result
5,500 People, Trained In Footwear Designing At This Haryana Centre, Now Employed

There is a footwear training centre in Bahadurgarh, Haryana called Footwear Cluster, considered the largest footwear-designing training centre in Asia.

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 15:35 IST

Among the many career options that are available these days, footwear designing is an interesting career choice you can consider. Footwear has become an important part of the fashion industry and is emerging as an exciting avenue of employment. At times, footwear is even treated as an ornament to make a style statement. Brides and models prefer well-designed sandals and shoes that offer comfort and style.

There is a footwear training centre in Bahadurgarh, Haryana called Footwear Cluster, considered the largest footwear-designing training centre in Asia.

The centre aims to teach how sports footwear is designed. It also introduces the basics from sewing and pasting to shoemaking, and you will be trained about the entire process step by step. Unskilled workers are technically trained here too. Reportedly, 5,500 people got employment after completing their training at this centre. Post training, each employee is getting a job of around Rs 25,000- 30,000.

At the Footwear Cluster training centre, 600 people can be given training simultaneously. The centre also underwent an official inspection and SDM Bahadurgarh Bhupendra monitored the whole process of training. Senior Vice President of BCCI, Narendra Chikara has appealed to the unemployed youth in the neighbouring areas to undergo training at the centre for better employment opportunities in future. A large number of people come from different states to work in well-known shoe companies.

Shoe-making is done in hundreds of factories in the industrial area and footwear park of Bahadurgarh. It is Asia’s largest footwear cluster which caters to the demands of around 60 per cent of the non-leather footwear supply across the country. Be it shoes, fancy heels, sandals and slippers, all are made here.

As per reports, a vast footwear cluster is soon going to be set up in the Rohtak area of Haryana on a 500-acre land and a process of plot allotment is going on. With two footwear centres established, Haryana will soon be providing more employment and making a career in the shoe designing industry.

    first published: June 02, 2023, 15:35 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 15:35 IST
