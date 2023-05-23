6 Agricultural Colleges In India That Offer Handsome Salary Packages

Agricultural colleges and institutes play a vital role in promoting education and research in the field of agriculture. These specialised institutions provide comprehensive training and knowledge to individuals interested in pursuing careers in agriculture. The primary focus of such colleges is to equip students with a strong foundation in agricultural sciences, technologies and management principles.

Today, we are going to tell you about the top 6 agricultural colleges in India which will help you to land a job with lucrative salary packages once you complete your degree.

Indian Agricultural Institute Research Institute (IARI): Students studying at IARI can pursue B.Ss (Bachelor of Science) in Agriculture from the institute. After studying at IARI, the candidates can get placement on an average salary package of Rs 6-7 lakh per annum.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: It is also considered the best college for B.Sc in Agriculture. The annual fee here is around Rs 50,000. According to the NIRF report 2023, out of 1,553 UG and PG students, 266 students were placed in 2022. The average salary package of Rs 3.62 lakh was offered to UG students and Rs 5.23 lakh per annum to PG students.

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University: Studying at this university is the dream of many students. It was established on June 12, 1964, through the APAU Act 1963 with O Pulla Reddy as the first vice-chancellor. It was formally inaugurated on March 20, 1965, in Hyderabad, by Lal Bahadur Shastri, the then Prime Minister of India. In this institute, the fee structure for one year is about Rs 26,000. This institute provides very handsome salary packages to the students once they have completed their degrees.

Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering: This university, established in 1976, is situated in Bhopal. Students can get a degree in agricultural sciences from this institute and the fee structure here is cheaper as compared to the other agriculture colleges.

Punjab Agricultural University: It is a very popular university among students pursuing agriculture. It provides a B.Tech degree in agriculture. The fee structure for one year is Rs 79,000.

Indian Veterinary Research Institute: Located in Izatnagar, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, the Indian Veterinary Research Institute has an advanced research facility in the field of veterinary medicine and allied branches. This college provides an M.Sc (Masters of Science) degree in Agriculture. The fee for one year is only Rs 15,500. After studying at IVRI, students easily get their placement and the companies offer a good salary package.