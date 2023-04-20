Trends :Karnataka 2nd PUC ResultKerala SSLC ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023
Home » education-career » 60 Years After Becoming a State, Nagaland to Get Its First Medical College

60 Years After Becoming a State, Nagaland to Get Its First Medical College

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary Y Kikheto Sema told the press conference that the session will start by June-July this year

Advertisement

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 11:13 IST

Nagaland, India

The medical college will begin its journey with 100 MBBS students from the academic session 2023-24 (Representative Image)
The medical college will begin its journey with 100 MBBS students from the academic session 2023-24 (Representative Image)

Nagaland has got the approval to set up its first medical college since it got statehood in 1963, Health and Family Welfare Minister P Paiwang Konyak said on Wednesday.

The medical college will begin its journey with 100 MBBS students from the academic session 2023-24.

“We received the approval for a 100 MBBS seat medical college from the National Medical Commission, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (NMC, MARB) on Tuesday," Konyak told a press conference here.

The state government will send the acceptance letter within a week to enable the MARB to issue the Letter of Permission for the academic year 2023-24, he said.

Advertisement

It is “a great and historic day" for the people of the northeastern state, the minister said.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary Y Kikheto Sema told the press conference that the session will start by June-July this year.

RELATED NEWS

Of the 100 seats, 85 would be for students of Nagaland while the remaining 15 will be reserved for aspirants from other states.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sheen KachrooSheen Kachroo covers Education and Careers on the News18 website. Apart from bei...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 11:13 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 11:13 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks