6,448 Schools Selected for Upgradation Under PM SHRI Scheme

Under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, a total of 6,448 schools from 28 states and Union Territories have been chosen for upgradation. The maximum number of schools which are selected are from Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

The Union Cabinet approved Rs 27,360 crore scheme last year in September, for upgradation of 14,500 schools in India over the next five years. This new scheme is likely to benefit 1.8 million children as well as guarantee that schools serve as model institutes and work on the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

According to a Hindustan Times report, over 200,000 schools in India that had applied for the first round of upgradation under the PM SHRI scheme. They applied through an online portal that was launched by the Union Education Ministry in November 2022. The selection process for the first round of upgradation of PM SHRI schools was completed in a meeting held by officials last month.

The data shared by the Education Ministry reveals that the majority number of schools are from Uttar Pradesh with 928 institutions, Andhra Pradesh with 662, Telangana with 543, Maharashtra with 516, Madhya Pradesh with 416 and Rajasthan with 402 schools. As per the ministry, the selection process of PM SHRI schools was divided into three stages.

First stage: States and union territories had to sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) agreeing to implement NEP.

Second stage: Schools that were qualified to be selected under the PM SHRI scheme was recognised through the ministry’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data.

Third stage: All the selected schools had to compete for the PM SHRI status.

“The 6,448 schools have been selected based on the challenge method for fulfilling certain criteria for the first round. Only the schools from the above benchmark schools fulfilled the conditions," an official said as per Hindustan Times. To be selected as PM SHRI schools, the official stated that the institutions of urban areas need to score a minimum of 70 per cent while schools in rural areas will have to secure a minimum of 60 per cent. The selection of schools was based on a few parameters which included access and infrastructure; inclusive practices and gender equity; curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment among others.

