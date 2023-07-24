67% of Students Dropped Out of Schools in Karnataka in 2022-23

More than 67 per cent of students have dropped out of schools in Karnataka in the academic year 2022-23, as per data from the primary and secondary education department. A total of 5,945 children dropped out of school during this period, which is the lowest figure in the last five years, reported Times of India. The number of children who dropped out of school in 2021-22 was 18,461.

Meanwhile, between 2018-19 and 2022-23, more than 57,000 students dropped out of school, as per data presented in the legislative council by primary and secondary education minister, Madhu Bangarappa. Among the major issues that led to the students’ dropout include migration, family disputes, health issues, physical disability, and puberty among girl students, he said. Children from tribal families, orphans, nomads, street children, and children of ragpickers are also prone to dropping out of school, he added.

Bangarappa further added that school principals have been asked to ensure students don’t drop out. The government has released a total of Rs 11 lakh in the academic year 2022-23 and almost Rs 10 crore in the past five years to ensure that children don’t drop out of school, reported the news daily.

