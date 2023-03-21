The Centre informed the Parliament last month that the number of medical colleges has increased by 69 per cent, from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha shared that the MBBS seats also increased by 94 per cent from 51,348 to 99,763 and the postgraduate (PG) grew 107 per cent. PG seats have increased from 31,185 to 64,559 till now.
The MoS for Health told the house that 96,077 MBBS MBBS seats are available in the country out of which 51,712 are in government medical colleges and 44,365 are in private medical colleges.
On March 7, National testing Agency (NTA) began the registrations of NEET (UG) 2023. Interested candidates can apply at the
official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in. The result of NEET (PG) 2023 is expected to be out on March 31.
Here is the list of top Indian Medical Colleges that NEET aspirants should know.
Delhi:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Maulana Azad Medical College
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
Lady Hardinge Medical College
Jamia Hamdard
University College of Medical Sciences
Uttar Pradesh:
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Banaras Hindu University
King George Medical University
Aligarh Muslim University
Kanpur Medical College
Jhansi Medical College
Agra Medical
College Prayagraj Medical College
Bihar
Patna Medical College Hospital
Darbhanga Medical College Hospital
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur
Shri Narayan Medical College Institute and Hospital, Mahavir Nagar Bherdari
Katihar Medical College
Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College, Kishanganj
Madhubani Medical College
Shri Krishna Medical College Muzaffarpur
Vardhaman Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda
Rajasthan:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur
Sawai Man Singh Medical College
Haryana:
Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College
Tamil Nadu:
Christian Medical College
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
Institute of Science and Technology
Savitha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research
Annamalai University
Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli
Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute
Karnataka:
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
John’s Medical College
Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore
JSS Medical College, Mysore
M S Ramaiah Medical College
KS Hegde Medical Academy
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College
Shri BM Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centers:
