77% Students Happy to be Back at School After Covid-19: Survey

As many as 77 per cent of students are happy to be back at school after COVID-19, revealed a recent survey by NetApp. While 61 per cent of students worldwide said they feel they are learning not enough or not at all about digital skills like programming and coding. Around 5000 students from India were interviewed- for the survey from which nearly 50 per cent said that they are learning a key range of digital skills.

Almost 59 per cent of global students called for financial literacy or how to make a budget with 55 per cent wanting to understand how to analyse and use data, the survey added. While being prepared for jobs and the future was top of mind, a further 44 per cent wanted to learn more about how to look after their mental health and well being, with 33 per cent reporting they feel anxious to be back at school after COVID-19. A total of 42 per cent of students reported wanting to understand different cultures, and a further 42 per cent wanted to learn more about how to protect the planet, the survey stated.

When asked for ideas on how to improve education, the most common global theme was practical skills attainment, at 33 per cent, and a further 21 per cent mentioned being more informed on key issues. Nearly 20 per cent talked about changing how they learn, for example reducing pressure to succeed in exams or allowing students more individual choices.

“Students are imagining a future that is very different from the one their current curriculums were developed for. They want to be ready to thrive in new, green economies and to help build a sustainable world," says Alison Bellwood, Executive Director of World’s Largest Lesson.

