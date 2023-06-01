77 Vacancies At Indian Institute of Science Education and Research; Know More

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research ( IISER), Bhopal, is inviting online applications for the recruitment of various non-teaching posts. It has announced a total of 77 vacancies for positions of Librarian, Superintending Engineer, Assistant Registrar, Sports Officer, Medical Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil) and others. Interested candidates can apply for the job through the official website of IISER—https://www.iiserb.ac.in/. The application form is available till June 14.

IISER Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of IISER—https://www.iiserb.ac.in/

Step 2: Click on the tab named Apply Online.

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the necessary details

Step 4: Upload the required documents such as your photo and signature.

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Check and download the application form

Step 7: Take a printout of the same.

Applicants are required to send the hard copy of their documents and application form to the address of IISER, Bhopal before June 26. The application fee for the general and OBC categories of candidates is Rs 50. Women applicants also have to pay the same while other categories of candidates are not required to pay any fee for the application form.

Common eligibility for all the posts is that the candidate should have a good knowledge of computer applications both in Hindi and English on a word processor, spreadsheet, presentation software and others. They should also have a fair knowledge of operating systems like Microsoft and Linux.

To know more about the eligibility, reservation policies, age relaxation and other important instructions for recruitment, applicants are requested to read the information brochure for the exam which is uploaded by IISER on their official website.

The selection procedure for the recruitment will consist of a written test, followed by the skill test (if required), a personal interview, and document and medical verification.

The vacancy released by IISER contains a post of Librarian, Superintending Engineer, Deputy Registrar, Executive Engineer, Sports Officer, Medical Officer and others. It also consists of two posts each for Junior Civil Engineer and Junior Electrical Engineer. To know more candidates are requested to read the information brochure.