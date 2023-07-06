Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » 8 New Medical Colleges Sanctioned in Telangana

8 New Medical Colleges Sanctioned in Telangana

With 800 new MBBS seats, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to about 10,000

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

IANS

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 16:09 IST

Telangana, India

Harish Rao revealed on Tuesday that 43 per cent of MBBS seats newly added in government medical colleges in India are from Telangana (Representative image)
The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up eight new government medical colleges in the state. Each of these colleges and government general hospitals will have an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats and will come up at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district, Yadadri in Yadadri Bhongir district, Medak in Medak district, Narsampet in Warangal district, Mulugu in Mulugu district, Narayanpet in Narayanpet district, Gadwal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, and Qutbullapur in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Two of these colleges at Maheshwaram and Qutubullapur will be coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The government accorded administrative sanction for establishing the new medical colleges with state Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Secretary S.A.M Rizvi issuing the orders.

Health minister T. Harish Rao stated that one medical college for one district, a vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is going to be a reality.

In tune with the vision of Arogya Telangana, these colleges will foster more opportunities for students to pursue medical education and further enhance healthcare services in districts, he tweeted.

With 800 new MBBS seats, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to about 10,000.

Harish Rao revealed on Tuesday that 43 per cent of MBBS seats newly added in government medical colleges in India are from Telangana.

He said that 900 of the 2,118 MBBS seats increased in government medical colleges in India for 2023-24 belong to Telangana.

    • In April, the government had approved two medical colleges. For the academic year 2023-24, a total of nine medical treatments were approved. Earlier, eight medical colleges became operational in the state from academic year 2022-23.

    KCR took the initiative to set up one medical college each in all 33 districts.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: July 06, 2023, 16:02 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 16:09 IST
