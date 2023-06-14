Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
81,000 Students In Maharashtra's Raigad District To Get Free Uniform Under State Policy

It said the state government has sent Rs 2.43 crore for the proposed standardised uniform. The colour of the uniform is not decided yet

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 16:32 IST

Maharashtra, India

9,022 students who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get the free uniform (Representative Image)
9,022 students who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get the free uniform (Representative Image)

As many as 81,000 students of Zilla Parishad and aided schools in the Raigad district of Maharashtra will get free uniforms under the state policy, as per an official bulletin.

It said the state government has sent Rs 2.43 crore for the proposed standardised uniform.

    • “81,000 students including 52,403 girls, 15,912 students from ST category, 3,669 from the Scheduled Caste category, and 9,022 students who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get the free uniform," said the bulletin issued by the primary education section of Raigad Zilla Parishad.

    The colour of the uniform is not decided yet.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 14, 2023, 16:32 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 16:32 IST
