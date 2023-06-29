905 Vacancies In RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023, Application Begins July 1

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a notification announcing the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2023. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website, https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/, starting from July 1 to July 31.

Vacancies

The examination aims to fill a total of 905 vacancies for RAS/RTS recruitment, distributed as follows:

State Services: 424 vacancies

Subordinate Services: 481 vacancies

Eligibility

In terms of age eligibility, candidates must be at least 21 years old as of January 1, 2024, and the upper age limit should not exceed 40 years. There are relaxations in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification

Applicants should hold a degree from a university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or from any other educational institution established by an Act of Parliament, or declared to be deemed a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Application Fees

Candidates from the general category are required to pay Rs 600 for the registration, while those belonging to EWS, ST, SC, and other reserved categories are required to pay Rs 400.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of a preliminary exam, followed by a main exam, viva-voice, and personality examination. The preliminary exam will be conducted for all applicants and will consist of 200 objective-type questions, with a duration of three hours.

Shortlisted candidates from the preliminary exam will then proceed to the main exam, where they must obtain a minimum of 10% marks in each paper and 15% aggregate marks out of the total marks of all papers to qualify for the subsequent stages. The main exam is descriptive and analytical, comprising four papers, each worth 200 marks. The categories of the four subjects will be specified.

Candidates who qualify in the main exam will further undergo a viva-voice and personality examination.

It is important to note that the above information has been provided for informational purposes. Interested candidates are advised to refer to the official website or the notification released by RPSC for detailed and updated information about the examination, eligibility criteria, and application process.

Paper I: General Studies-I

Paper II: General Studies II

Paper III: General Studies III

Paper IV: General Hindi and General English

IMPORTANT DATES

Starting date of online application: July 1

Ending date of online application: July 31

RPSC RAS 2023 Prelims Admit Card: To be notified