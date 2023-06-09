IIT Graduate From Rajasthan Turns Down Rs 35 Lakh Job For UPSC CSE, Secures AIR 440

The UPSC Civil Services results have been announced, and candidates from Rajasthan have emerged as winners. Among them is Abhijeet, a resident of Arjun Nagar, Jaipur, who secured AIR 440.

This achievement has brought immense joy to his family. Abhijeet acknowledges his parents and teachers for their contribution to his success during an interview. After dedicating himself and putting in consistent effort, he achieved this milestone in his second attempt. Abhijeet prepared for the exam while staying at his home in Jaipur.

A noteworthy aspect of Abhijeet’s journey is that he had previously secured a job in a reputable company after graduating from IIT. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, he found inspiration in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech urging people to transform adversity into opportunity.

Motivated by this, Abhijeet decided to take a different path and once again set his sights on the UPSC exam, ultimately achieving success.

Abhijeet’s father, Anoop Singh, serves in the police department. Before his UPSC preparations, Abhijeet received a job offer with a salary of INR 35 lakh. However, his primary motivation was not driven by monetary considerations.

Abhijeet understood that true happiness would come from pursuing a career in civil services. Guided by this mindset, he persevered and put in considerable effort, ultimately achieving success in the UPSC examination of 2022.