About 70 Students Taken Ill After Consuming Mid-day Meal in Delhi Govt School

Around 70 students were on Friday hospitalised after allegedly having a mid-day meal in a government school in southwest Delhi’s Dabri area, officials said.

The Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to the mid-day meal provider, they said.

“All the children were in a stable condition," a Delhi government official said, adding that the mid-day meal providers have been warned to ensure proper food was provided to the school children.

“Anyone found guilty in the incident will not be spared," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said around 6 pm, a PCR call was received at Sagarpur police station stating that around 70 boys of Class VI to VIII reported vomiting after having a mid-day meal in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School, Durgapark in Sagarpur.

“The students were shifted to DDU Hospital and Dada Dev Hospital, Dabri. The school authorities stated that after the mid-day meal, students were given soya Juice which caused stomach pain and vomiting," he said.

The crime team was called to the spot and remnants of the food and juice were seized, the officer said.