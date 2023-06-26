ABVP Calls For Telangana School Bandh Today, Here's Why

The students’ branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has called for a Telangana School Bandh today, June 26. Private schools in Telangana are expected to stay closed today, although there have been no government directives to close schools throughout the state.

There are reports that the “School Bandh" will solely impact private schools, with government schools remaining open. As a result, students and parents are encouraged to contact their respective educational institutions for further detail.

In a tweet, ABVP State Secretary Chintakayala Jhansi stated that the ABVP organised a dharna in front of the Karimnagar DEO office and then turned in a petition requesting action against the private corporate schools.

Advertisement

The ABVP school bandh has been organised to draw attention to persistent problems in Telangana’s schools such as inadequate facilities.

The ABVP leaders have also highlighted the unfilled positions, and they have requested recruitment for DSC and MEO positions. According to media sources, ABVP state leaders additionally propose that teachers be hired to fill all of the vacant positions in the schools of the state. On Saturday, a demonstration was staged in front of the Collectorate office.