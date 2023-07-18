Adversity To Achievement, Varun Baranwal's Inspiring IAS Journey

Varun Baranwal, an IAS officer from Boisar, Maharashtra, serves as a living testament to the power of courage, passion, and confidence. Rising from a humble background, Varun overcame financial challenges and personal setbacks to crack the UPSC IAS exam in 2016, securing an impressive rank of 32. Let’s delve into the remarkable success story of Varun Baranwal.

Varun hailed from a modest background, with his father being the sole breadwinner as a bicycle repairer. Tragedy struck in 2006 when Varun’s father passed away, leaving the family in a financial crisis. Taking on the responsibility, Varun continued his father’s repair shop while juggling his education. Despite his academic potential, financial constraints compelled him to prioritize the family business instead of pursuing higher studies.

Varun’s passion for learning remained undeterred. Recognizing his dedication, Dr Kampli, an acquaintance, facilitated Varun’s reentry into formal education. Supported by Dr Kampli and his mother, Varun resumed his studies, striving to realize his dreams.

After completing his 12th grade, Varun initially pursued medical studies but switched to engineering due to financial constraints. While working part-time to support his education, he excelled academically, topping his engineering college’s first semester. Scholarships provided much-needed financial relief, motivating Varun to persist in his pursuit of excellence.