AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Releases Admit Card For Engineering Entrance, How to Download

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has released the admit card for the Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam (AEEE) 2023. Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can download their admit cards from the official website at amrita.edu. According to the schedule, the AEEE 2023 will be conducted in two phases. The Phase 1 exam is slated to be conducted from April 21 to April 28 whereas Phase 2 of AEEE 2023 is scheduled from May 5 to May 11.

The AEEE 2023 will be conducted for a duration of two hours and 30 minutes in a computer-based test mode format across 140 cities in India. The entrance exam will comprise a total of 100 questions from subjects like Physics, Chemistry, English and Mathematics. Three marks will be given for every right answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

AEEE 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at amrita.edu.

Step 2: Search and click on the admissions tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: Login to the student portal by entering the credentials such as email id and password.

Step 5: Then click on the AEEE 2023 admit card option. The entrance exam hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: View and download the AEEE admit card.

Step 7: Save a copy of the hall ticket for exam purposes and future use.

The AEEE 2023 admit card will have details like the candidate’s name, roll number, mobile number, date of birth, category, AEEE exam centre, exam date, exam time and slot, along with instructions for the exam.

Candidates are advised to bring their admit cards to the exam hall. Those without it will not be allowed to appear for the paper. After downloading the AEEE 2023 admit card, candidates will not be allowed to change their exam centre or date.

The Amrita Engineering Entrance Exam is being held for students seeking admission to all the Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes in the 5 campuses of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – Amritapuri, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Chennai and Coimbatore. The admissions will be based on the AEEE 2023 score or marks and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2023 percentile score.

