AFCAT-2 2023: Indian Air Force Invites Applications For 276 Vacancies

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited applications for Air Force Common Admission Test 2 (AFCAT 2) 2023 to fill in vacancies in the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branch. This recruitment is being done for July 2024 course. Along with this, the IAF has also invited applications for NCC Special Entry Scheme (Flying Branch).

Earlier, IAF released the results of Air Force Common Admission Test 1 (AFCAT 1) in March 2023. The deadline to apply for AFCAT 2 2023 is June 30. The AFCAT exam will take place on August 25, 26 and 27. The admit cards will be issued on August 10.

As per the official notification of Indian Air Force Recruitment 2023, there are a total of 276 significant vacancies available for the mentioned positions. Applicants interested in AFCAT are required to submit an application fee of Rs 250. Notably, there is no application fee for candidates applying through the NCC Special Entry Scheme.

Applicants for the Ground Duty position must be at least 20 years old and less than 24 years, while applicants for the Flying Branch position must be less than 26 years.

Coming to the educational qualification, applicants must successfully complete their 12th standard with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, it is required to be a graduate with at least 60% marks in any field or hold a BE/B.Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks.

For the NCC Special Entry category, applicants must successfully complete their 12th standard with Physics and Mathematics as subjects, securing a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, it is required to be a graduate with at least 60% marks in any field or hold a BE/B.Tech degree with a minimum of 60% marks. Besides, they must hold an NCC Air Wing Senior Division C Certificate.

The chosen individuals will receive a monthly salary between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Once the official announcement of the Air Force AFCAT 2 results is made, a direct link to check and download the result will be provided. Here are the steps to access the results:

1. Visit the official website of the Indian Air Force at www.indianairforce.nic.in.

2. Locate and click on the link for IAF results.

3. Enter your reel number and date of birth, then click the Submit button.

4. The IAF results will be displayed on the screen.