AFCAT 2 Registration 2023 Begins at afcat.cdac.in, Know How to Apply

The Indian Air Force has initiated the registration process for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2 2023. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now apply for the exam on the official website, afcat.cdac.in. The application submission deadline is set for June 30, with a time limit of 5 pm. The AFCAT 2 2023 examination dates are scheduled for August 25, 26, and 27. Candidates must download their AFCAT 2 2023 admit cards, which will be available starting from August 10.

Once the application form is filled out, candidates must upload the required documents as specified in the guidelines. It is crucial to carefully review all the details provided in the application before submission to avoid any errors or discrepancies. After successfully submitting the application and making the payment, candidates should download a copy of the AFCAT 2 2023 application form for their records.

To apply for AFCAT 2 2023, candidates need to provide their personal details, educational qualifications, and other relevant information as per the application form. It is important for candidates to ensure that all the information provided is accurate and up to date.

AFCAT 2 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Go to the official website of AFCAT, which is afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2 - Initiate the registration process by providing all the necessary details.

Step 3 - Fill in the required information in the application form.

Advertisement

Step 4 - Upload the necessary documents as specified and proceed to pay the examination fee.

Advertisement

Step 5 - Once you have filled in all the details and made the payment, submit the application form.

Advertisement

Step 6 - After submission, download a copy of the AFCAT 2 application form.

Advertisement

AFCAT 2 2023: Application Fees

Advertisement

In order to complete the application process, candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 250. However, candidates applying for NCC special entry are exempt from paying the examination fee. The payment can be made using credit or debit cards, as well as through net banking.

The AFCAT is a highly sought-after exam for those aspiring to join the Indian Air Force. It serves as the primary mode of entry for both men and women in various branches of the Air Force, including the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches, and NCC Special Entry. The exam assesses candidates’ knowledge, aptitude, and reasoning abilities, among other relevant skills.