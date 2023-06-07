Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » After Kidnapping Bid On Two Students, JNU Bars Entry Of Outside Vehicles Post 10 PM

After Kidnapping Bid On Two Students, JNU Bars Entry Of Outside Vehicles Post 10 PM

A group of drunk men allegedly drove onto the campus and tried to abduct two students, according to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU)

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 18:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Residents of the JNU campus are required to provide their identity cards at the entry and are urged to authenticate their guests at the main gate (File/News18)
Residents of the JNU campus are required to provide their identity cards at the entry and are urged to authenticate their guests at the main gate (File/News18)

Hours after a case of molestation was reported on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, its security department on Wednesday announced that entry of outside vehicles will be restricted from 10 PM to 6 AM.

“The competent authority has taken a serious view of the recent incidents where outsiders entered the JNU campus and created law and order problems during the night hours. In view of this, it has been decided to restrict the entry of outside vehicles from 10 PM to 6 AM," the university said in a notice.

Those residing on the JNU campus will have to produce their identity cards at the entry and have been advised to confirm their guests at the main gate either in person or through a phone call.

Advertisement

“All residents of JNU are requested to produce their identity cards at the entry gate whenever asked by the JNU Security. Further, all residents are advised to confirm and identify their guests at the main gate either in person or through phone call. All the stakeholders are requested to cooperate with the security to ensure safe and secure campus," the statement said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and police have registered two cases based on complaints from students of the university.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • "Two complaints — one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap — have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

    The DCP said the accused and the vehicle are the same in both cases and they have been identified. Further investigation is on, he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 07, 2023, 18:13 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 18:13 IST
    Read More