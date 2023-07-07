Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
After Language Controversy, Kolkata's Loreto College Allows Students of All Mediums to Apply for BA, BSc Courses

The college had issued a notice on July 3 for admission to seven honours subjects, underscoring, "students whose medium of instruction in Class XII was vernacular, have not been considered for admission to BA/BSc”

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:11 IST

Kolkata, India

The notice triggered a massive outrage on social media as hundreds slammed the missionary college (Image: News18)

Authorities of Loreto College in Kolkata have issued a fresh notice calling for applications from candidates who could not apply for BA and BSc courses, after withdrawing its earlier notification which barred students from vernacular mediums from admission.

The notice triggered a massive outrage on social media as hundreds slammed the missionary college, affiliated with Calcutta University, for discrimination between students of vernacular and English medium schools.

On July 4, the college issued another communique revoking the previous notice with immediate effect and affirmed its resolve to serve “all of West Bengal".

College Principal Sister Christine Coutinho said that the fresh admission notice was issued two days back in the wake of the developments.

    • The fresh admission notice read, “We invite applications from those students who have not applied for admission to the BA/BSc Major course 2023 from mediums other than English." “This portal for applications will remain open from July 5 till 8 pm on July 8. Students who had applied earlier for admission to the BA /BSc Major course 2023 from mediums other than English need not re-apply," the notice stated.

    A Calcutta University official said the varsity had asked the Loreto authorities to withdraw the notice.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 07, 2023, 17:11 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 17:11 IST
