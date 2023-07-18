After Scoring 100 Percentile in CUET, Muskan Nayyar Aims to Continue Her Family Legacy by Joining DU's SRCC

Hailing from a middle-class family, Muskan Nayyar from Delhi achieved the perfect score in the CUET UG 2023, the results of which were released on July 15. She scored 100 percentile in economics, English, accounts and business studies. The 18-year-old now hopes to continue the legacy of her family by joining Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. Her father and grandfather both being alumni of SRCC. Muskan, who aims to become a Chartered Accountant in the future, has kept DU’s Hindu College and Hansraj College as her second and third preferences.

Opting for commerce in class 12th, Muskan scored 96 per cent in the CBSE board 12th examination. With an aim to study B.Com at SRCC, Muskan scored 95 per cent in her Math exam in the college entrance exam. “Naturally I was anxious before the exam but regular studies and mock test series played a crucial role in preparing me for the examination," said Muskan, who also took coaching from Career Launcher.

