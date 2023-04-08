After Seeking Weekly Activity Report, West Bengal Governor Talks to University Authorities

Amidst the tussle of the West Bengal government with governor CV Ananda Bose on his letter seeking a report of the weekly activity of universities, today the governor as chancellor of universities has spoken to a couple of varsities. This clearly proves that he will be active and will stand on his point even when education minister Bratya Basu has termed his letter as an illegal act and urged the governor to withdraw his letter.

The chancellor has taken proactive steps to ensure that universities currently without vice-chancellors are not left orphaned. Today, the chancellor interacted with the next in-charge in position from the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, and the Dakshin Dinajpur University Registrar-in-Charge, who also happens to be the Principal of Balurghat College.

While interacting with the registrar of MAKAUT, the chancellor gave instructions that no work of the university should be hampered due to the vacancy in the post of VC. The registrar of MAKAUT flagged certain pressing problems of the university currently, such as construction activities of the varsity being struck, NAAC approval matters, AICTE approval matters, and NEP 2020 matters.

The chancellor specifically directed that every step be taken to ensure that students do not face any difficulty either in academics, examinations, or hostel matters. All matters related to students should run properly without any hindrance.

As far as teachers are concerned, he said he would like to interact with all the teachers and will make field visits to the universities as often as required. During interactions with the registrar-in-charge, Dakshin Dinajpur University, the chancellor was briefed that Dakshin Dinajpur University currently does not have permanent faculty or a permanent campus. Adequate financial grants have also not been made available so far. For further discussions, the registrar-in-charge was asked to meet the chancellor as required.

The chancellor categorically asked the two functionaries of the two universities to be in touch with the chancellor in regard to any difficulties being faced by them. The governor is reaching Delhi on Saturday night and was on his way when he was asked by a reporter about the government‘s comment but he did not reply. The way he interacted with university authorities all throughout the day clearly states which way he is heading.

