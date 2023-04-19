Agniveer 2023: Recruitment Process To Be Held With Revised Rules

The recruitment process for Agniveers, Junior Commissioned Officers and others has started through the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) across the country from Monday. CEE started at 375 examination centres in 176 places in the country. This exam will continue until April 26. This is the first time that the written test is being conducted before the physical test, said an official. Candidates who applied for the recruitment exam can get more details through the official website.

Let us inform you that the Army had recently announced a revised rule in the Agniveer recruitment process. Following this, the candidates aspiring to join the Army will have to first appear for the online CEE, followed by a physical fitness test, and then undergo the medical test.

Whereas earlier for Agniveers and other recruitments process, candidates had to first undergo a physical fitness test, then a medical test, and then appear for CEE as the final stage.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement, “The Indian Army has changed the process for recruitment of Agniveers, Junior Commissioned Officers and other categories with the introduction of Computer Based Online Common Entrance Test as the first step."

The candidate will be called for recruitment based on merit in their written test and separate admit cards will be issued for this. The final merit list will be prepared based on online tests, physical efficiency tests and medical.

The Agnipath scheme was started by the government of India in 2022. It is a program initiated by the Indian Army to recruit young individuals and train them to become officers in the armed forces. The scheme aims to provide opportunities for young people to serve their country and build a career in the military.

The Agnipath scheme focuses on recruiting young men and women who have the passion, determination and commitment to serve their country. The scheme offers various benefits, including free training, education and a guaranteed job in the Indian Army. The young professionals recruited through this scheme are called Agniveers. The minimum age to apply is 17 years whereas the maximum age is 23 years.

