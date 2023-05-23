Agniveer To SSC, Know Govt Jobs With Low Minimum Age Eligibility

Government jobs are among the most sought-after career options for youth. These jobs offer a sense of stability, job security and various perks and benefits. However, securing a government job has become a very tough task. Individuals invest years of dedicated preparation to successfully clear various entrance tests. However, certain government positions have a lower age limit, allowing individuals to obtain them at a relatively young age. Today, we will tell you about such employment opportunities.

NDA

If we talk about getting the youngest government job in India, then definitely NDA will come at the top. Significantly, students become eligible at the age of 16, to take the NDA exam. Although a candidate does not surely get a job at this age, after qualifying for the exam, they are selected for training and later, they get government jobs in the Indian armed forces.

Agniveer

Agniveer recruitment is also another way. A candidate of 17 and a half years and above can also apply for this. One can become an Agniveer in the Army after applying for this job which is for 4 years. After 4 years, 25% of candidates are given permanent appointments.

Railways

Railways also offer a chance to get a government job at a very young age. The Railways keep releasing notifications for the recruitment of apprentices from time to time. For this, the minimum age limit is 18 years. After completing the apprenticeship, candidates have a golden opportunity of getting a job in the Indian Railways.

Staff Selection Commission

As soon as a candidate completes 18 years of age, they become eligible to apply for many Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitments as well. The SSC conducts many exams such as SSC GD (Staff Selection Commission General Duty), SSC Constable, SSC MTS (Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff), SSC CGL (Staff Selection Commission, Combined Graduate Level Examination), and SSC Stenographer.