NEET Result 2023: 21-year-old From Bihar Dies by Suicide in Kota

A 21-year-old medical education aspirant from Bihar allegedly committed suicide here after failing to get desired marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in two successive attempts, officials said on Saturday.

Roshan (21), a resident of Samastipur district, was found dead on Thursday evening by his brother Suman who also prepares for competitive exams in Kota but resides separately, they said.

Police said no suicide note has been recovered from Roshan’s room in Mahaveer Nagar Police station area, but they believe he hanged himself from the ceiling fan apparently because he failed to qualify NEET–UG with good marks even at his second attempt.

The NEET results were announced earlier this week.

Roshan and his brother Suman had been preparing for the entrance exam and living at separate locations in Mahaveer Nagar area, circle officer of the area DSP Harshraj Singh told.

Roshan had gone to his uncles’ place in Delhi and returned to Kota on Thursday morning after which he spoke to his mother, Singh said.

Later in the day, when his parents called, Roshan did not respond after which they asked Suman to go to his PG and check.

When Suman reached there, he found his brother’s body hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on the 3rd floor of the building, the CO said.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the officer added.

Roshan had been preparing for the NEET–UG for two years in Kota, and he scored 400 marks out of 720 in this edition of the NEET–UG, the officer said.