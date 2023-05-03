Ahmedabad AC Mechanic’s Son Gets 99.78 Percentile In CAT

It is a very common notion that hard work always pays off and there are many exemplary people who substantiate that statement. Many people from humble backgrounds make it big in life and Rajin Mansoori is one of them. Setting an example in terms of academics, Rajin has scored an extremely impressive 99.78 percentile in the CAT exam. Rajin comes from a humble background, and his father is an AC mechanic.

Rajin completed his schooling from Sheth CN Vidyalaya in Ahmedabad and did his graduation from Ahmedabad university in engineering. Rajin completed his graduation in May last year. The 22-year old Rajin qualified for admission to IIM-Udaipur after achieving a score of 96.2% on the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021. But Rajin wasn’t happy with his outcomes, so he made the decision to try again, and this time, the outcome was fruitful. Mansuri’s result in the reappear exam, which was 99.78 percentile, has improved his chances of admission to IIM-Ahmedabad or IIM-Bangalore.

Advertisement

Rajin’s father earns around Rs 25,000 per month.

Rajin disclosed to TOI that his family’s financial situation has never been fully stable. “Since passing out from high school, I have primarily studied on scholarships. I enrolled at Ahmedabad University after completing my high school education at CN Vidyalaya, where I earned an IT engineering degree. As a result of my performance, I once again received a good scholarship from AU," he claimed. He also said that he was offered a job with a package of Rs 6 lakh per annum. However, his dream was to get into IIM and hence he prepared for CAT.

Satish Kumar, Rajin Mansuri’s head coach, said: “Considering his family background and financial challenges, it is an incredible feat. He will be an excellent student at any of the top IIMs, I am confident. " Rajin says he wants to give back to society once he passes out of IIM and help as many students as possible in their education.

Read all the Latest Education News here