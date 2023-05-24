AHSEC Assam Board Class 12 Results On May 27; How To Download From resultsassam.nic.in

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the results for class 12th on May 27 at 9 AM. Students affiliated to board can check official website, resultsassam.nic.in to access the board exam results. Other websites to check and download the results are ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in. The Class 12 board examinations in Assam took place between February 20 and March 20.

AHSEC Class 12th Results: How To Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Board- resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresults.in

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate the link to download and access class 12th results.

Step 3: Select the link. This step will open a new tab on the screen.

Step 4: The new tab will ask for login credentials like date of birth, security pin and roll number mentioned on admit card.

Step 5: Mention the details and select the submit button.

Step 6: The screen will show your result. It is advised to the students to download the result for future references.

To obtain their class 12th scores, Assam Board students must provide their login credentials, including their roll number and a security code. Looking at the previous year’s result declaration patterns, the Assam board exam results will be unveiled after a press conference. The exams were organised by AHSEC and conducted in two shifts. The first shift was scheduled from 9 AM to 11 AM, while the second shift took place from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.

In the meantime, the Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) has announced the results of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) for 2023. The overall pass rate for the HSLC exams is 72.69 per cent, with 301,880 out of 415,324 students who took the SEBA HSLC Exams passing successfully.

When considering the pass rates based on gender, boys have outperformed girls this year, achieving a pass rate of 74.71 per cent. On the other hand, girls attained an overall pass rate of 70.96 per cent. This year, there were instances of leaked HSLC class 10 papers, which led to their cancellation the day before the exams. This incident caused anger among students and parents and had a negative impact on SEBA’s reputation. The class 10 English and general science exams were leaked and rescheduled for the current academic year.